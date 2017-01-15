An incident near HH in Camden County led to a manhunt. The Camden County Sheriff’s Department report that an unnamed 24 year old male allegedly stabbed three different people near the 1400 block of Carol Road. The hunt for the man, described as a white male, 5’10, 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, is still ongoing. Two of the three victims had to be taken to Lake Regional while one, an unidentified female, refused treatment at the scene.

Update- the suspect is in custody.