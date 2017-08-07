Law enforcement agencies are searching for a man accused of killing a Clinton, Missouri police officer. The incident happened Sunday night just before 11pm on Highway 13. The officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2008 Dodge Nitro. It’s believed the suspect got out of the vehicle and shot the officer before leaving the scene. 37-year old officer Gary Michael later died from his injuries. The suspect is still at large and is identified as 39-year old Ian McCarthy. If you encounter him you are advised to NOT make contact but rather to call 911 or *55 on your cell phone.