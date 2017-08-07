News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Manhunt Underway for Accused Cop Killer

By Leave a Comment

Ian McCarthy

Law enforcement agencies are searching for a man accused of killing a Clinton, Missouri police officer.  The incident happened Sunday night just before 11pm on Highway 13.  The officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2008 Dodge Nitro.  It’s believed the suspect got out of the vehicle and shot the officer before leaving the scene.  37-year old officer Gary Michael later died from his injuries.  The suspect is still at large and is identified as 39-year old Ian McCarthy.  If you encounter him you are advised to NOT make contact but rather to call 911 or *55 on your cell phone.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.