When news of the acquisition of Tan-Tar-A was made public this week, questions started popping up concerning changes to be made and the fates of current management and staff. Fred Dehner, current GM for Tan-Tar-A, says the changes…other than cosmetics and some new features…are expected to be minimal.

NEWS-071517-MARGARITAVILLE - 15th July 2017

The Driftwood Acquisition and Development Company has actually been managing Tan-Tar-A for the past four years. Together with Sefira Capital out of Miami, the acquisition has been in the works for some time now. The official transition is expected to be complete by the Spring of 2019. At that time, the new name of the popular Osage Beach resort will be “Tan-Tar-A, a Margaritaville Resort.”