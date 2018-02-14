An initiative encouraging safe driving habits is drawing at least symbolic support from municipal leaders across the state. Mayors from several Missouri cities gathered today in Jefferson City in support of the Buckle Up/Phone Down public awareness campaign. The gathering included a presentation from a Boonville High student who told his story of a how a seatbelt saved his life when he was involved in a car accident. The initiative calls on individual drivers and businesses to commit to wearing safety belts and refrain from texting while driving, along with other forms of distracted driving. Missouri is one of just a few states that has no primary seatbelt law or texting bans for drivers of all ages.