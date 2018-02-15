News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

McCaskill Among Most “Independent” Lawmakers in D.C.

A new study says Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill is among the most independent voters in the legislature.  The non-partisan magazine Congressional Quarterly ranked legislators based on their voting records.  Those numbers indicate that she’s the fifth-most independent Senator from either party in terms of willingness to vote against her own caucus.  She’s also the 5th most likely to vote in support of President Trump – something she’s done 58% of the time.  McCaskill has also supported 65% of the President’s executive and judicial nominees.  In addition, President Trump has signed into law 19 bills that McCaskill either sponsored, co-sponsored, or helped craft.

