A new study says Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill is among the most independent voters in the legislature. The non-partisan magazine Congressional Quarterly ranked legislators based on their voting records. Those numbers indicate that she’s the fifth-most independent Senator from either party in terms of willingness to vote against her own caucus. She’s also the 5th most likely to vote in support of President Trump – something she’s done 58% of the time. McCaskill has also supported 65% of the President’s executive and judicial nominees. In addition, President Trump has signed into law 19 bills that McCaskill either sponsored, co-sponsored, or helped craft.