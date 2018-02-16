A Missouri Senator is taking seriously an increased threat posed by banter and missile tests coming out of North Korea. Democrat Claire McCaskill is encouraging expanded training courses at Fort Leonard Wood in response to the threat. Speaking at an Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday, McCaskill discussed the importance of the chemical, biological,and radiological weapons training that takes place at the Fort and suggested that those services may be expanded to include training for civilian first-responders.
