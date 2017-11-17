News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

McCaskill Looks for Answers for Laurie

By Leave a Comment

Senator Claire McCaskill is looking for answers in the fight over a contracted postal unit that was closed in Laurie.  The facility closed in January under what was supposed to be a temporary “emergency suspension,” with a decision on reopening expected by September.  The Senator says the Postal Service has been giving different information to her office and the city of Laurie.  City officials were apparently told a moratorium was preventing any decisions from being made, while McCaskill’s office was told the decision could be made on a case-by-case basis.  Facilities closed under the emergency suspension clause rarely, if ever, reopen.  McCaskill has introduced legislation to prevent the future use of the clause to close facilities without proper notice and a chance for appeal.

