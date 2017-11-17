Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill has announced that she’s opposed to a tax reform plan put forward by the Senate Finance Committee. Independent analysts say the plan would cut taxes on the wealthy and raise them on families earning under $75,000. Corporate tax cuts would be permanent, while breaks for individuals and families would be temporary. McCaskill says she, quote, “wanted to support real tax reform” but “this isn’t it.This is a bad deal for Missouri families.”
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.