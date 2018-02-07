State Senator Claire McCaskill is balking at a Republican proposal to fund paid family leave. Marco Rubio has proposed using Social Security benefits to pay for time off work during personal and family medical emergencies or treatment periods. McCaskill is opposed to that idea, saying anything that weakens Social Security is a non-starter. Most proposals for paid family leave involve workers and employers contributing small percentages of pay and payroll into a special fund. The workers then have access to, usually, up to 2/3 of their pay during extended medical leave periods. In his state of the union speech, President Trump called for Congress to deliver paid leave. It also has wide support among voters.