News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

McCaskill Supports Paid Family Leave, Opposes Funding it with Social Security

By Leave a Comment

State Senator Claire McCaskill is balking at a Republican proposal to fund paid family leave.  Marco Rubio has proposed using Social Security benefits to pay for time off work during personal and family medical emergencies or treatment periods.  McCaskill is opposed to that idea, saying anything that weakens Social Security is a non-starter.  Most proposals for paid family leave involve workers and employers contributing small percentages of pay and payroll into a special fund.  The workers then have access to, usually, up to 2/3 of their pay during extended medical leave periods.  In his state of the union speech, President Trump called for Congress to deliver paid leave.  It also has wide support among voters.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.