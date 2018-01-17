Senator Claire McCaskill is jumping on the border security bandwagon. The Missouri Senator is the top-ranking Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security Committee. She’s introducing a bill to require more border patrol agents at ports of entry. There’s currently a staffing shortage of over 3600 people in that role. This legislation would mandate the hiring of at least 500 people per year until that shortage is filled. McCaskill says the bill is designed to provide better protection against the import of illegal opioids and other drugs.