The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is turning to the worldwide web hoping to get information that may lead to the arrests of four individuals who have been put on the “most wanted” list:

–39-year-old Jeffrey Coleman is wanted for felony non-support;

–30-year-old Travis Whistler is wanted for failure to appear on drug charges, furnishing porn or attempting to furnish porn to a minor and endangering the welfare of a child;

–30-year-old Natasha Wesley-Cooper is wanted on a felony drug charge;

–45-year-old Eric Nichols is wanted on a probation violation, possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information on the four is urged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement.