From CCW permit information to sexual offenders in the area and the most wanted…the Miller County Sheriff’s Department continues working to keep the public informed on an array of issues by turning to the world-wide web. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says all that information…and more…will be included on the department’s website which, currently, is still a work in progress.

NEWS-073117-MCSD WEBSITE - 31st July 2017

Gregoire also says the department’s tech people continue the process of getting that information to the records management system so it can be put onto that website.