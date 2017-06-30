News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

MDC Expands Ban On Deer Feed Plots

The Department of Conservation has expanded existing restrictions on feeding and placing minerals for deer to 41 counties. As of Saturday, 12 new counties will be added to the ban. Conservation says feeding the deer could contribute to the spreading of Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD. Already on the list are Miller and Morgan Counties. As of right now, it is not banned in Camden County. Additionally, Conservation says they will require mandatory sampling of deer harvested during opening weekend of the November portion of the firearms season in certain counties. None of the lake area counties are included in that requirement.

