The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is investigating claims of more alleged dumpsites that may contain trichloroethylene. Acting on tips from residents, MDNR says they will test two locations – one near the Camdenton Memorial Lake Regional Airport, and one at a Dawson Metal Products site along U.S. 54. Although MDNR says they believe the potential for contamination to be low, any confirmed dump sites could lead to additional well-sampling.