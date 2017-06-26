Lake Area residents and, in particular, those in the Barnett area will have a chance next week to talk about new opportunities the planned Rock Island Trail may bring to the community. Greg Harris, executive director of Missouri Rock Island Trail Incorporated, and Warren Wood, from Ameren Missouri, will be among those present to answer any questions residents and current business owners may have on the potential impact of the trail. When completed, the Rock Island Trail, will connect with the Katy Trail State Park creating a 450 mile loop of walking and cycling trails stretching east and west across the state. The informational meeting, in Barnett, is set for July 6th at the Baptist Church. It will begin at 6pm.