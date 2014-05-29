Around 30 people gathered Wednesday to remember the victims of the worst boating accident ever at the Lake of the Ozarks. A memorial wreath was laid at the site of the Grand Glaize accident which occurred 60 years ago this week. In 1954 the 35 foot Grand Glaize excursion cruiser left the Bagnell Dam with 12 confirmed passengers and its captain. The boat then ran into severe weather and capsized. Some of the people on board were quickly rescued. However, the body of Patricia Gump from Tunas has never been recovered. There is some mystery surrounding a newlywed couple from Chicago that were supposedly on board. Thomas and Dorothy Fahey have been missing ever since and several theories have been put forth but their disappearance remains a mystery. In 1956 a Missouri court found there was no clear evidence the couple was ever on board.