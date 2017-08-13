News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Mid County Fire District Remains Busy

It might be quite the understatement, in general, to say that it’s been a busy year for Lake Area fire districts. Between an overall increase for calls because of natural cover fires and the usual motor vehicle accidents, Mid-County Chief Scott Frandsen says it’s been an especially busy year, so far, for his district.

The Mid-County Fire District has already responded this year to more than 12-hundred calls compared to a usual total yearly average around 11-hundred. The recent deal contracting out services to the City of Camdenton, according to Chief Frandsen, accounts for the majority of the increased call load.

