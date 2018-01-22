News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Mid-County Fire Levy Information Series

Mid County Fire

 

Leading up to the elections in April, KRMS will be providing a series of stories detailing information on issues that will appear on the ballots.  This installment covers some of the details on the Mid-County Fire Protection District proposed levy increase.

The Mid-County Fire Protection District is trying to get information into the hands of voters before they decide on a proposed levy increase in April.  The district’s board is asking voters to approve a 19-cent increase to help hire more personnel.

      NEWS-1-20-18 Frandsen Levy 1 - 22nd January 2018

 

That’s Chief Scott Frandsen.  The additional funding will provide for six new firefighters and allow additional staffing at the Greenview station.  For those who own a $100,000 home, the cost comes out to about $36 per year.  Some of that money, Frandsen says, the taxpayers were already paying until just a couple years ago when they paid off some bonds early.

      NEWS-1-20-18 Frandsen Levy 2 - 22nd January 2018

 

We’ll continue to keep you updated and provide more information on the levy increase leading up to the election.  In the meantime, anyone with questions can call the Mid-County FPD at 346-2049.

