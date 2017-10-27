The new Fire Marshal for the Mid-County Fire Protection District is ready to expand her role after a month of fire prevention presentations. Lianne Johnson says with the size of the school district, fire prevention week turned into a much longer process.

Now Johnson will shift her focus more to inspections, both for construction and new projects as well as those damaged by fire.

Johnson will be assisted by another new addition to the department, Assistant Fire Marshal Dustin Britzman. They can both be reached at 346-2049.Â