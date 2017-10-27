News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Mid-County Fire Marshal to Balance Duties

By Leave a Comment

The new Fire Marshal for the Mid-County Fire Protection District is ready to expand her role after a month of fire prevention presentations.  Lianne Johnson says with the size of the school district, fire prevention week turned into a much longer process.

      NEWS-10-27-17 Lianne Johnson Schools - 27th October 2017

 

Now Johnson will shift her focus more to inspections, both for construction and new projects as well as those damaged by fire.

      NEWS-10-27-17 Lianne Johnson Role - 27th October 2017

 

Johnson will be assisted by another new addition to the department, Assistant Fire Marshal Dustin Britzman.  They can both be reached at 346-2049.Â

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.