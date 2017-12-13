1,921. That was the number of calls responded to by the Mid-County Fire Protection District as of the end of November. That’s more than 700 calls more than they covered during the first 11 months of 2016. Chief Scott Frandsen says they responded to 171 calls just in November, including 24 natural cover or brush fires. November was the 7th driest on record and drought conditions continue with dry weather in the forecast for the remainder of this week and beyond. Again, residents are encouraged to call the burn notice line prior to burning and to hold off until the all-clear is given. For Mid-County, that number is 573-346-3262.