Sunrise Beach and Osage Beach Fire Districts have a system they implement that shows where each districts trucks are located at any given moment. The ultimate goal is to be able to dispatch a crew to an emergency based upon their distance from that emergency. The Mid-County Fire District has been looking at joining the system but Chief Scott Frandsen says they have some concerns.
Chief Frandsen goes on to say that, if that system doesn’t work, they will look into using a system that the sheriff’s office uses that uses radio signals instead of cell phone signals.
