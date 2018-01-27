News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Mid-MO Drug Task Force Making Its Mark

The final numbers are in for 2017 and it was a pretty busy and very productive year for the Mid-Missouri Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force…the task force serving Miller, Pettis, Hickory, Benton, Moniteau, Osage and St. Clair counties. According to Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox, the task force served up 126 search warrants resulting in more than 500 being arrested and more than $1.7-million, in street value, worth of illegal drugs being seized. The numbers also do not reflect the hundreds of assists to the individual county sheriff’s departments and the thousands of man hours put in in the way of surveillance and investigations.

