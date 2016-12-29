Routine bridge inspections will mean some delays or lane closures next week along Highways 54 and 50 in Miller and Cole counties. Scott Smith, from MoDOT, says the Highway-54 bridge over Business-54 in Eldon will be inspected between 8am and 3pm starting Tuesday, January 3rd. That work should be finished up by the end of the week. Inspections are also set for next week for the Highway-54 bridge over the Moreau River and the Highway-50 bridge over the Moreau River…both in Cole County.