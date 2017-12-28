News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Miller Co. Commissioners Hope RAS Will Help with Recurring Problems

Miller County Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright says the county’s looking forward to learning about a process that could help repair gravel roads.  The commission is scheduled to hear a presentation on the use of recycled asphalt shingles when they meet Friday.  In some states, the shingles have been successful in reducing dust and washboarding, and those are problems Wright says they deal with a lot.  The commissioner said they’re always exploring any avenues that could yield better results at lower costs.

      NEWS-12-28-17 Tom Wright RAS - 28th December 2017

 

The presentation at Friday’s meeting is for informational purposes only…it’s not believed that any action will be taken.

