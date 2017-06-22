Some land in Miller County is being washed away by the erosion caused by the Osage River, causing some of the landowners to lose around 15 feet of river bank. The landowners on Brockman Springs Road off of Highway MM met with the Commission, the Corp. of Engineers, and numerous other groups to see if it was possible to fix some of the damage before it reaches a gravel road that’s maintained by the county. Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright says the county shouldn’t be responsible for the cost.

Commissioner Wright says it’s about 30 feet from the gravel road now. The commission will be applying for an estimate to see how much the repairs could cost before taking any further steps.