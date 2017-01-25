News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Miller Co. Man Arrested for Domestic Abuse

By Leave a Comment

miller county sheriff

A 35-year-old Brumley man faces felony charges, including escape from custody, after a reported domestic assault. That’s according to a probable cause statement filed in the Miller County Associate Circuit Clerk’s Office which indicates officers responded Monday night to Lake Regional Hospital to meet with a victim of domestic abuse. It was determined that the female victim had been kicked, hit several times and choked. Deputies made contact with the suspect where the two had lived taking Marion Anderson into custody. Mister Anderson then, allegedly, tried to head butt one deputy while he was being walked to a patrol car and continued the resistance, which included kicking one deputy in the nose and trying to spit on both deputies. Anderson was placed in the patrol car but managed to get out and flee the scene on foot while the two deputies went to the front of the car to talk with a third deputy arriving on the scene. The subsequent search using thermal imaging and a K-9 was able to locate Anderson and take him back into custody. He is charged with domestic assault, assault on a special victim and escape from custody. Bond was set at $60-thousand.

