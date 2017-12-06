News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Miller Co. Public Defender Requests Relief from Heavy Caseload

The Public Defender’s office in Miller County says they’re overworked.  Justin Carver has requested and been granted a caseload conference to determine if what, if any, relief may be granted.  The PD claims their clients are not receiving adequate representation due to a lack of resources within the office.  Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey objected to the motion.  He says his office handles a much heavier caseload, including not only criminal cases, but also contract reviews, litigation, and more while serving as the county’s legal representatives.  The filing follows a trend across the state that began earlier this year with several PD offices refusing to accept new cases.  The State Supreme Court has ruled that they must follow established law by requesting caseload conferences and that they cannot arbitrarily decide not to take on new clients.  The caseload conference for Miller County is scheduled for December 22nd.

