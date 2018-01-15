An Osage Beach couple who captured the fancy of social media when they were caught on surveillance video allegedly burglarizing a Miller County home are, apparently, on the lam. Christopher and Patricia Reid are each charged with second-degree burglary in connection to the incident which happened back in late November. The Reid’s were both released after $25-thousand bonds were posted on their behalf but then failed to appear last week for their court appearance. New warrants for their arrests have been issued.