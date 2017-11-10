The Miller County Sheriff’s office has announced plans for their “Christmas with a Deputy” program. It will take place on December 1st this year. Two kids from each school district in Miller County will get a special experience. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says the kids will be picked up by the deputies and escorted at parade speeds with lights flashing. They’ll take the kids to the Eldon Walmart to go Christmas shopping and then the deputies will take the kids out for pizza. The event is funded by the annual Run With the Cops.