Heading into 2018 the Miller County Commission has some projects in mind that they hope to address. Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright says they always have problems with low water bridges that need some extra attention. They’re also trying to wrap up an ongoing project to become more energy efficient.

It’s a project that Wright says will pay for itself in savings.

It’s estimated that finishing the changeover should cost around $8-9,000.