The war on illegal drugs continues in Miller County with at least six more people facing a combination of misdemeanor and/or felony charges. Among those charged are Michael Davidson, Stephanie Hader, Adam Smith, Nicole Glenny and Meika Rodriguez…all from Eldon. Dylan Larock, of Camdenton, also faces charges including one count of endangering the welfare of a child. The alleged incidents all happened over the past year and a half.