As the small business community grows, so goes the overall general economy in Miller County. Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright says that he is anticipating relatively even growth for the new year highlighted by the traditional growth of small business.

Wright also says it’s always a bonus when a larger business, such as Dollar General and the coat factory in Iberia or J-C-I in Eldon, decides to locate in the county. Making sure there is a working force available is one of the main keys in drawing new business to the county.