The Miller County budget is set. The Commission met on Tuesday to double-check all of the numbers to make sure everything they agreed upon was included. 1st District Commissioner Darrell Bunch says county employees should be happy about one change, in particular.

NEWS-020317-MILLER RAISE - 3rd February 2017

Bunch says that, now that the budget is done, they’ll put their focus back on finalizing the paperwork for SEMA projects.