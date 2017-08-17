The Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments is seeking public input on hazard mitigation plans for Miller County. They’ll be sponsoring a series of public meetings to give residents a chance to weigh in with their comments, suggestions, questions, or concerns. The Miller County hazard mitigation plan is currently in the process of being updated to better reduce long-term risks to life and property resulting from natural disasters. They have a public meeting scheduled for August 31st at 6pm in the Eldon Community Center.