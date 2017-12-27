News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Miller County Looking at Asphalt Shingles for Gravel Roads

roof to road

The Miller County Commission is looking into new ways to fix gravel roads.  At their meeting this Friday, commissioners will hear a presentation on different ways to use recycled asphalt shingles on gravel roads.  It’s something being done in other states, with some levels of success.  Tests in Minnesota showed that using the RAS mixtures, they were able to make the roads smoother, more resilient after spring thaws, and more resistant to wash boarding. The shingles also helped reduce dust by up to 34% over 298 days.  It’s believed that recycled shingles can be used in aggregate, hot mix, and cold patch.

