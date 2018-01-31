An Eldon area man included on the “most wanted” list in Miller County just a week ago has been taken into custody. That’s according to the sheriff’s department which indicates, on social media, that Phllip Rhodes was arrested on Wednesday. Rhodes had been wanted on three warrants out of Miller County which included charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a defaced firearm. Rhodes also had an outstanding felony warrant out of Cole County for delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a firearm. Rhodes was booked into the Miller County Jail. He is being held on no bond.