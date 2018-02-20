News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Miller County Preparing for Ice Storm

By Leave a Comment

Miller County Courthouse

With more wintry weather expected to descend on the Lake Area Wednesday through Thursday, county and state road crews are again ready to respond. Heading into this week, the road crews in Miller County, according to Emergency Management Director Barlow Biggers, are pretty much ready for anything Mother Nature throws our way.

      NEWS-2-21-18 Miller Good Shape-A - 21st February 2018

Biggers also says there’s not a lot the county can do in advance of ice and it’s more a case of having all available personnel ready to respond.

      NEWS-2-21-18 Miller Good Shape-A - 21st February 2018

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.