With more wintry weather expected to descend on the Lake Area Wednesday through Thursday, county and state road crews are again ready to respond. Heading into this week, the road crews in Miller County, according to Emergency Management Director Barlow Biggers, are pretty much ready for anything Mother Nature throws our way.

Biggers also says there’s not a lot the county can do in advance of ice and it’s more a case of having all available personnel ready to respond.