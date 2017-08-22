It’s that time of the year when most of the work by crews in Miller County focuses on roads and bridges. Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright says, so far, the county has been able to take advantage of some pretty favorable weather to get a lot of the necessary work done.

NEWS-082217-MILLER ROADWORK - 22nd August 2017

Wright goes on to say the county has also completed work on four of six darter bridges south of the Osage River. The bridges needed improvements and other work in an effort to protect darter minnows which are considered endangered.