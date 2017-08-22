News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Miller County Roadwork

By Leave a Comment

It’s that time of the year when most of the work by crews in Miller County focuses on roads and bridges. Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright says, so far, the county has been able to take advantage of some pretty favorable weather to get a lot of the necessary work done.

      NEWS-082217-MILLER ROADWORK - 22nd August 2017

Wright goes on to say the county has also completed work on four of six darter bridges south of the Osage River. The bridges needed improvements and other work in an effort to protect darter minnows which are considered endangered.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.