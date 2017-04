The Miller County Commission is always keeping busy trying to keep up with their SEMA projects. According to Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright, it’s even harder this time of year because they also have to deal with roads that get washed out during spring showers.

NEWS-040617-MILLER SEMA - 6th April 2017

Commissioner Wright says they also have to deal with the paperwork for the projects, which takes time because they don’t have an employee to specifically work on it.