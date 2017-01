Dealing with FEMA and SEMA projects has become quite a struggle for Miller County. The commission plans to meet with representatives from SEMA to discuss some of those projects. Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright says, hopefully, they can get final approval and finish some of them.

NEWS-012417-FEMA PROJECTS - 24th January 2017

The meeting with the SEMA representatives is scheduled for 10 o’clock tomorrow at the courthouse.