A report of suspicious activity in Eldon comes to an end with one person taken into custody and felony drug charges filed. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says deputies responded to the Town and Country area and, while there, made contact with Darren Jameson. Jameson was taken into custody on several active warrants out of Clay County. A subsequent search revealed a large amount of methamphetamine. He is charged with 2nd degree trafficking and delivery of a controlled substance, and was booked into the Miller County Jail in lieu of a $100-thousand bond.