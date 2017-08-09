The Miller County Sheriff’s Office website continues to take shape. One of the newest features is the department’s “most wanted” page. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says they currently have 17 suspects on their list. Among them: 65- year old Daniel Burch of Elizabeth, Illinois. Burch was charged in April 2015 with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to a fatal chain reaction accident on Highway 54 that killed Robin Dinwiddie and Kenda O’Leary of Eldon. Also on the list are 42-year old Dixie Thomason of Eldon (drug charges) and 43-year old Lakesha Willis of St. Louis (probation violation on a charge of tampering with a motor vehicle.) At least seven of the 17 “most wanted” are wanted in connection to drug charges.