News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Miller County Trying to Identify Burglary Suspects

By Leave a Comment

Burglary Suspect Female  Burglary Suspect Male 1 Burglary Suspect Male 2

Authorities in Miller County are trying to identify a pair of suspects they say are responsible for a burglary in the Lake Ozark Area.  The Miller County Sheriff’s office has posted and shared pictures of a man and woman they believe are behind the burglary.  The woman in the picture appears to be pregnant.  Anyone with information should contact Detective Burkhead at 573-369-2341.  You can also submit tips anonymously at 552-7189 or by email at tips@millercountysheriff.com.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.