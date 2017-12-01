Authorities in Miller County are trying to identify a pair of suspects they say are responsible for a burglary in the Lake Ozark Area. The Miller County Sheriff’s office has posted and shared pictures of a man and woman they believe are behind the burglary. The woman in the picture appears to be pregnant. Anyone with information should contact Detective Burkhead at 573-369-2341. You can also submit tips anonymously at 552-7189 or by email at tips@millercountysheriff.com.