News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Miller County’s “Most Wanted” Site Taking Shape

By Leave a Comment

Daniel Burch, 65, Wanted by Authorities in Miller County

Daniel Burch, 65, Wanted by Authorities in Miller County

The Miller County Sheriff’s Department’s website continues taking shape. One of the newest features added, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire, is the department’s “Most Wanted” page which currently includes 17 subjects on a variety of different charges. Among those listed on the “Most Wanted” page is 65-year-old Daniel Burch of Elizabeth, Illinois. Burch was charged in April, 2015, with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to a fatal chain reaction accident on Highway-54 at Route-W. That accident took the lives of Robin Dinwiddie and Kenda O’Leary, both of Eldon. Also among the “Most Wanted” in Miller County are 42-year-old Dixie Thomason, of Eldon, on drug charges and 43-year-old Lakesha Willis, of St. Louis, for a probation violation on an original charge of tampering with a motor vehicle. At least seven of the 17 people on the “Most Wanted” list in Miller County are wanted in connection to drug charges.

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.