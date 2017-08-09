The Miller County Sheriff’s Department’s website continues taking shape. One of the newest features added, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire, is the department’s “Most Wanted” page which currently includes 17 subjects on a variety of different charges. Among those listed on the “Most Wanted” page is 65-year-old Daniel Burch of Elizabeth, Illinois. Burch was charged in April, 2015, with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to a fatal chain reaction accident on Highway-54 at Route-W. That accident took the lives of Robin Dinwiddie and Kenda O’Leary, both of Eldon. Also among the “Most Wanted” in Miller County are 42-year-old Dixie Thomason, of Eldon, on drug charges and 43-year-old Lakesha Willis, of St. Louis, for a probation violation on an original charge of tampering with a motor vehicle. At least seven of the 17 people on the “Most Wanted” list in Miller County are wanted in connection to drug charges.