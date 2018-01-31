NEWS-2-1-18 MILLER REAX-1 - 31st January 2018

It may have been a forgone conclusion but Governor Eric Greitens makes it official, Wednesday, by announcing the appointment of Heather Miller as the new prosecuting attorney in Camden County. Miller, a Republican, says the appointment will now stabilize the office.

NEWS-2-1-18 MILLER REAX-2 - 31st January 2018

Miller has been serving as an assistant prosecutor since 2013 and, in the interim, to fill the vacancy when Michael Gilley was appointed…also by the governor…to serve as an associate circuit judge. In addition to officially taking over the top spot, Miller will also have to file and run for re-election later this year to keep her new title.