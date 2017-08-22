News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Mini Shootout Results

Shootout week events are underway.  That includes early racing.  It’s estimated that over 400 people turned out to watch the min shootout.  The 8th annual installment of the event drew 65 competitors.  The top overall speeds were recorded in the electric powered category, with Shawn Swain topping out at 114.8 mph, barely edging out Keith Bradley Kirchen’s 114.1.  Robert Leas topped 95mph in the gas/nitro/turbine class, and Dennis Love topped the bracket class at 69mph.

