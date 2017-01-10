The planning process for the Arrowhead Centre is continuing and, now, they’ve made some additional changes. Osage Beach City Planner Cary Patterson says one of the changes decided on last week involved lowering the mezzanine ceiling from three stories to two, which is more tedious than it sounds.

Patterson says the design changes have already been approved by the state. He also says they expect to turn the plans in for final approval by the 15th of this month.