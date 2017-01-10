News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Minor Changes Made to Arrowhead Centre

 Arrowhead Centre

The planning process for the Arrowhead Centre is continuing and, now, they’ve made some additional changes. Osage Beach City Planner Cary Patterson says one of the changes decided on last week involved lowering the mezzanine ceiling from three stories to two, which is more tedious than it sounds.

      news-011017-arrowhead-centre - 10th January 2017

Patterson says the design changes have already been approved by the state. He also says they expect to turn the plans in for final approval by the 15th of this month.

