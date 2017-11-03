A 20-year-old from Iowa faces a misdemeanor charge in Camden County stemming from an incident over Memorial Day Weekend resulting in one person falling overboard and, apparently, drowning. Courthouse records in Camden County indicate that Jacob Brick is charged with one count boating while intoxicated…a class-B misdemeanor. The incident happened at the six-milemark of the main channel when 20-year-old Jesse Blakely, of Illinois, stood up and fell into the water when the boat operated by Brick hit a wake. Blakely did not surface and his body was recovered from a nearby cove 11 days after the incident. Brick was issued a summons this week to appear in Associate court and has retained a private attorney to handle the case…the same attorney who represented the highway patrol’s Anthony Piercy who pleaded to a misdemeanor negligent boating charge after a 20-year-old from Iowa fell overboard and drowned while in his custody exactly three years earlier.