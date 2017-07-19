News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Missing 14-year-old in Morgan County Was a Runaway, Person of Interest Falsely Identified by Authorities as a Possible Sex Offender

The following is a release issued by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department following what had originally been reported as an endangered teenager believed to have been in the company of a registered sex offender from New York:

 

Press Release

July 19, 2017

Re: 14 year old Runaway from northern Morgan County.

On July 19, 2017 at approximately 0200HRS Morgan County Deputies were dispatched to an address in northwest Morgan County. Information received indicated a 14 year old female had run away from her grandparent’s residence and a vehicle was also reported missing from this address. Deputies were able to establish the juvenile had been in contact with a 28 year old male from Sedalia. It was also reported that this male subject was a sex offender from the state of NY. This turned out to be untrue and the subject was not a sex offender.

With the assistance of Pettis County Sheriff’s Office and Sedalia Police Department this male subject was located. This male did admit to having contact with the 14 year old runaway at a truck stop in or near Sedalia after she ran away from the grandparent’s house. Information that he provided was that she was told him she was enroute to the Kansas City area.

At approximately 0630 Dallas County (MO) Sheriff’s office advised they had received a report of a gas drive off from a business in their county that had occurred around 0530RHS. The vehicle in question was identified as the vehicle related to this missing person. Dallas County officials further stated that the runaway female and vehicle were verified by surveillance cameras at that location.

At approximately 1215HRS this runaway female and the vehicle were located safe in Hardy Arkansas. Hardy Arkansas is located approximately 20 miles south of the Missouri state line on US Hwy 63.

Sheriff Norman Dills

 

