A missing Camdenton woman has been found safe. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reports 40 year old Lesley Rogers has been located after going missing Sunday afternoon. She was supposed to be meeting with her ex-husband, 44 year old Phillip Rogers of Lebanon, in an area just north of Camdenton around 6:30 and, after leaving her residence, she wasn’t seen again. No further information regarding her discovery is known at this time.